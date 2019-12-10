|
|
NAPOLEON - Mary Lou Helmke, 82, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019.
She was born in Ridgeville Township, Ohio, on December 8, 1937, to David and Ruth (Schnitkey) Norden.
Mary Lou graduated from Napoleon High School and the Mercy School of Nursing. She enjoyed her career as a registered nurse and volunteered for the Red Cross, where she taught CPR classes. Mary Lou was also a 4-H advisor in Defiance and Henry counties. She loved her rose garden, baking and especially crocheting. Her love of sports kept her busy cheering on the Cubs, coaching Little League and T-ball for her sons, and most recently watching her grandchildren play sports.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Frederick; sons, Dennis (Kathy), Mike (Leanne) and Scott (Steph); and grandchildren, Meagan (Brad) Rice, Tyson Helmke, Camden Short, Landon Helmke, McKalynne Helmke, Abby Helmke and Austin Helmke. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be celebrated at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. with an hour of viewing prior to services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the church or the Orphan Grain Train-Ohio Branch. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 11, 2019