Mary Lou Osborn
Mary Lou Osborn, 90, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, due to COVID-19.
She was born August 16, 1930, to Albert and Hazel (Balser) Greutman in Sherwood, Ohio. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Eagles Aerie. Mary Lou enjoyed playing tickets and the slot machines at the Eagles. She loved to bake for her family and made the best pies. She also enjoyed eating her share of candy and sweets.
Mary Lou is survived by her children, John (Phylis) Behringer, Brenda (Richard) Brinkman, Steve (Vicky) Behringer and Anthony Behringer. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Ben (Danielle) Brinkman, Brianne (Travis) Reinhart, Andrew, Adam and Michael Behringer; and two great-grandchildren, Chandler and Grayson Brinkman.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert Osborn and Richard Behringer; as well as a granddaughter, Alaina Behringer.
Mary Lou will be greatly missed by her loving family.
Services will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home Inc., Defiance, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice, Fort Defiance Humane Society or St. Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
