OAKWOOD - Mary L. Matson, 85, Oakwood, died at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at home.
She was born June 11, 1934, in Antwerp, to the late Orville and Thelma (Mick) Bair. On June 29, 1952, she married Reverend Raymond Matson, and he died September 20, 2007.
Mary is survived by her children, Becky (Ronald) Geren of Continental, Steve Matson of Sorrento, Fla., David (Donna) Matson of Paulding, Michael (Theresa) Matson of Continental, and Mark (Jody) Matson of Brooklyn, Mich.; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda (Bob) Gill of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Marla Matson.
Mary was a former member of Auglaize Chapel Church of God in Oakwood and a current member of Bethel Christian Church in Arthur. She played piano and organ at both of the churches. Mary was an avid greeting card minister; she would send cards to everyone for every occasion.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Bethel Christian Church, Arthur, with Pastor Chris Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, and Saturday at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Christian Church or Gideons International. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 14, 2019