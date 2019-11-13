Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
610 Walnut St
Oakwood, OH 45873
(419) 594-3660
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Matson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Matson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Matson Obituary
OAKWOOD - Mary L. Matson, 85, Oakwood, died at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at home.
She was born June 11, 1934, in Antwerp, to the late Orville and Thelma (Mick) Bair. On June 29, 1952, she married Reverend Raymond Matson, and he died September 20, 2007.
Mary is survived by her children, Becky (Ronald) Geren of Continental, Steve Matson of Sorrento, Fla., David (Donna) Matson of Paulding, Michael (Theresa) Matson of Continental, and Mark (Jody) Matson of Brooklyn, Mich.; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda (Bob) Gill of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Marla Matson.
Mary was a former member of Auglaize Chapel Church of God in Oakwood and a current member of Bethel Christian Church in Arthur. She played piano and organ at both of the churches. Mary was an avid greeting card minister; she would send cards to everyone for every occasion.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Bethel Christian Church, Arthur, with Pastor Chris Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, and Saturday at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Christian Church or Gideons International. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -