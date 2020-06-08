Mary Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANSFIELD - Mary Cecilia (Downey) Miller, 74, Mansfield, died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Michael C. Miller; children, Laura (Nick) Luchi, Robert (Jacqueline) Kroggel, Susan Kroggel, James (Jessica Leach) Miller and Heather Link; and nine grandchildren.
Friends and family are welcomed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 4 p.m. until the time of the Rosary service at 7 p.m. at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Additionally, visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. until the time of the Rosary service at 7 p.m. at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W Main Street, Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 210 E. Clinton St., Napoleon, Ohio 43545. Father Chris Mileski, pastor of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby, will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
To view complete obituary, please visit www.PenwellTurner.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved