MANSFIELD - Mary Cecilia (Downey) Miller, 74, Mansfield, died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Michael C. Miller; children, Laura (Nick) Luchi, Robert (Jacqueline) Kroggel, Susan Kroggel, James (Jessica Leach) Miller and Heather Link; and nine grandchildren.
Friends and family are welcomed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 4 p.m. until the time of the Rosary service at 7 p.m. at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Additionally, visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. until the time of the Rosary service at 7 p.m. at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W Main Street, Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 210 E. Clinton St., Napoleon, Ohio 43545. Father Chris Mileski, pastor of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby, will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.