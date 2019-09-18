|
BOWLING GREEN - Mary L. (Weisgerber) Pohlmann of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living.
She was born April 23, 1930, in Defiance, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Neil A. Pohlmann; her parents, Frederick J. Weisgerber and Olive K. (Smith) Weisgerber of Defiance, Ohio; and five brothers, Frederick, Leonard, Charles, John, and infant brother, Robert. Surviving Mary are her eight daughters, Sandra (Jeff) Carpenter, Lynn Schmidt, Mary Kay (Rex) Culver, Pamela (Ruben) Herrera, Ann Pohlmann, Jayne (Tim) Murnen, Lisa (Les) Brown, and Nicole (John) Holt; grandchildren, Maren, John, Elizabeth, Michael, Gabriel, Olivia, Nile, Nolan, Lars, Jessica, Jason, Jordan, Lily, Flannery, Adalie, Anna, Sophia and Ansel; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving Mary are her younger brother, William (Linda) Weisgerber, and her brother-in-law, Ted (Carol) Pohlmann. She also was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Roger Schmidt; six sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law.
Mary graduated from Defiance High School in 1948. She attended Defiance College to earn her teaching certificate, and taught elementary school in Bryan, Ohio, before marrying and raising her family. For a time, Mary did substitute teaching in Flint, Michigan, where Neil was working on his doctorate, before returning to live in Bowling Green, Ohio. Mary was a longtime member of St. Aloysius Parish, serving on the parish council and as a lay Eucharistic minister. She was a volunteer for Wood County Hospital's Wheeled Meals program for many years, serving as an officer, route coordinator and meal delivery driver. During her lifetime, Mary enjoyed being with her family and friends. As a member of the Bowling Green Country Club, she was an officer and member of the BGCC Golferettes.
A lifelong learner, her interests were expansive and included gardening, watercolor painting, stained glass, playing cards (bridge), camping, traveling, hunting, fishing, golfing, curling, bowling, cooking, baking, sewing, singing, wine making, weaving, and attending her grandchildren's activities and athletic events. She loved to entertain and you never left her company hungry or without having laughed. She will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions may be gifted to St. Aloysius Catholic Church or Wood County Hospital Wheeled Meals in Bowling Green.
Visitation for Mary will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. at the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green Ohio 43402. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Burial will be private at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Hanneman Family Funeral Home is honored to serve Mary's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 19, 2019