More Obituaries for Mary Porter
Mary Porter

Mary Porter Obituary
GROVER HILL - Mary L. Porter, 88, Grover Hill, died at 3:40 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at her residence.
The funeral service for Mary will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Mandale Church of Christ in Christian Union, Mandale, with pastors JC Collins and Chuck Oliver officiating. Burial will follow in Little Auglaize Cemetery, Melrose. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, and again Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 5, 2019
