Mary Retcher

Mary Marlene Retcher, 88, Defiance, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born June 8, 1932, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late James and Caroline (Moon) Comadoll. James was a World War I veteran. Mary was a graduate of Napoleon High School in 1949. On August 19, 1950, she married Wayne Retcher, who preceded her in death on December 19, 1998. Wayne was a World War II veteran.
Mary and Wayne briefly lived in Napoleon before making Defiance their home. She worked at Hobby Den and Hallmark, and she was a greeter at Meijer. Mary loved spending time with her family, camping trips and her dogs. She was loved by so many and will be missed by her family and many good friends.
Mary is survived by her three sons, Ron (Tina) Retcher, Rick (Susan) Retcher and Randy (Ginny) Retcher, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Alyssa (Chad) Borton of Napoleon, Jason (Anna) Retcher of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Jenna Retcher of Defiance; and great-grandchildren, Andrew Warncke, Taylor and Camdyn Borton and Charlotte Retcher.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Moe and Shorty Comadoll.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Private graveside services will take place at a later date at Ayersville Cemetery, with Pastor Perry Porter officiating. By the order from the governor, a mask and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.