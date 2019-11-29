|
NEY - Mary Eleanor (Hauter) Singer, Ney, passed peacefully in her sleep at Brookview Nursing Center in Defiance on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, where she was faithfully attended by Linda, Tina, and many others including the caring professionals of Great Lakes Hospice.
She was born May 19, 1929, at Six Corners in Hicksville, Ohio, to James and Margaret Hauter, the youngest of her six siblings. Her brothers, Henry, Lewis and Tony; and her sisters, Genevieve and Elma, preceded her in death.
On June 10, 1950, she married Gerald George Singer, and theirs was a devoted union for 54 years until his death in 2005. Mary was an energetic wife, mother, aunt and volunteer in the community, and directed the men's choir at St. Isidore Catholic Church for 30 years. Mary and Gerald enjoyed family, friends, and good neighbors fully and built many happy memories together on their farm outside of Ney. Mary shared this joy with her gift of storytelling among friends and family members. Her pie-baking skills were legendary and many a friend and neighbor were gifted with her fruit pies. Her strawberry pies made from her own strawberries were especially coveted. Her exemplary seamstress skills were self-taught and she generously shared them with family and friends.
Mary lived her Catholic faith devoutly and served as educator, liturgist, sacristan, prayer partner, and Eucharistic minister. She took communion to shut-ins for many years at Evergreen County Home. She answered the call as caregiver not only for her immediate family, but also became a primary caregiver for Father Charles Ruess and his sister, Marian, in their later years.
She is survived by her sister, Vera; and her four children, Martha and her husband, Paul, Margaret, Ed and his wife, Dorothy, Ted and his wife, Lisa; eight grandchildren, Mary (Brendon) Singer-Richey, George (Valerie), Madeline (Roman), Robbie and Martin Singer, and Dan (Lisa) Singer, Nikki (Abe) Brunner and David Singer; and four great-grandchildren. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren, and held them close in her heart and prayers.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home South/Lawson-Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.), with additional visitation from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. Burial will take place at Marysdale Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in honor of Mary Eleanor Singer to or Casa de Paz (House of Peace), a safe place in Cincinnati for women and children experiencing violence. Checks made payable to Casa de Paz can be sent to Margaret Singer, 4317 Greenlee Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45217.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 30, 2019