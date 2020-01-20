|
OTTAWA - Mary Theresa Snyder, 90, Ottawa, and formerly New Bavaria, died Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, at The Meadows of Ottawa.
Her Legacyâ€¦ Mary was born March 1, 1929, to Martin and Helen (Warniment) Klear in New Bavaria. She graduated from Holgate High School in 1947. On February 19, 1949, she married Robert Lee Snyder. She was a homemaker and farmer's wife. Mary was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria. She was in the Rosary Altar Society and the New Bavaria Auxiliary, serving in many offices. She enjoyed baking, cooking and bowling.
Her Familyâ€¦ She is survived by children, Teresa (Herb) Elling of Liberty Center, Carol (Tom) Middleton of Napoleon, Sharon (Tom) Jones of Holgate, Sandra (Dennis) Frey of Columbus Grove, Stephen (Lisa) Snyder of Napoleon, Mark (Lois) Snyder of Miller City, Christine (Ted) Burgei of New Cleveland, and Keith (Michelle) Snyder, New Bavaria; 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband on May 6, 2004; a son, Dale; siblings, Rita Gerschutz, Paul Klear, Deacon Kenneth Klear, Angela Schroeder, Norbert Klear and Joseph Klear; and a grandson.
Her Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, Holgate, on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Friends are invited to the church that morning after 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Contributions in Mary's memory can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hospice of Putnam County or The Meadows of Ottawa. Online condolences can be left at ZachrichFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 21, 2020