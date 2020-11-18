Mary D. Wagner, 73, Defiance, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Waterville Healthcare Center in Waterville, Ohio.
She was born on May 30, 1947, to the late Gerald and Agnes (Lero) Batt in Defiance, Ohio. Mary attended St. John's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Defiance High School in 1965. On January 29, 1966, she married John C. Wagner, who resides in Defiance.
Mary was a faithful member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, and a past religious education instructor, Eucharistic minister, and member of the Parish Council and St. Michael's School PTO. She earned the highest honor of Gold Award as a Girl Scout. Mary worked at G.C. Murphy Co., as an Avon representative, at Elder Beerman in the fine jewelry department over 15 years, and supported many family farm operations. In her leisure time, she loved gardening, camping, and tending to her home and flowers. Mary loved the holidays, and she made each one special for everyone. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 54 years, John Wagner of Defiance; her children, Terri (Joe) Stykemain of Defiance, and Jeffrey (Lisa) Wagner of Toledo, Ohio; and her son-in-law, Randy (Chris) Yoder of Defiance. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, Jake (Sam) Yoder, Jack Yoder, Ethan (Jess) Stykemain, Lyndi (Capt. Bo) Joost, J.P. Wagner, and Audrey Wagner; and five great-grandchildren, Grace, Walker, Wheeler and Emmaline Stykemain, and Nolan Joost.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Lisa Yoder; her twin brother, Mike Batt; and her brother, Patrick Batt.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. An hour of additional visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with Father George Wenzinger officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at all locations. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Lisa R. Yoder Memorial Scholarship Fund, St. Michael's The Ridge Catholic Church Parish Center Fund, or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.