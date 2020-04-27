|
NEY - Mary J. Wheeler, 85, Ney, Ohio, passed into eternity on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home following a sudden illness.
She attended First Baptist Church in Bryan, Ohio. Mary was a supervisor at Dinner Bell Foods in Defiance for 25 years. Mary was an avid golfer and enjoyed cooking.
Mary was born September 29, 1934, in Ney, Ohio, the daughter of Leo and Dolores (Bauer) Romes. She married Fredrick E. Wheeler in Sherwood, Ohio, on February 28, 1953, and he preceded her in death on April 18, 2019.
Mary is survived by her children, Patricia (Mark) Endry of Castle Rock, Colo., Michael (Rosa) Wheeler, of Bryan, Ohio, Douglas (Sonya) Wheeler of Bryan, Ohio, Teresa Wheeler of Lakewood, Colo., Thomas (Laura) Wheeler of Stryker, Ohio, and Bradly Wheeler of Columbus, Ohio; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Gregory (Barb) Romes of Leo, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Constance "Connie" McDaniel; her parents; brothers, Robert and James Romes; and twin sister, Marjorie Blom.
A private family service will be held at Ney Cemetery with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic social gathering restrictions, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Private interment for Mary and Fredrick will take place at Ney Cemetery. Krill Funeral Service Bryan, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, Bryan, Ohio; Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio; or a .
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 28, 2020