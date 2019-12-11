|
NAPOLEON - Maryanne Beth George, 70, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born September 25, 1949, in Napoleon, to Ralph "RK" and Celeste (Rinky) Crosser. She married Harold George on May 2, 1980. Maryanne retired from Walmart and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Moose Lodge. She was a proud supporter of the ASPCA.
Maryanne is survived by her husband, Harold; children, Tina (Tom) Conklin, Amy (Charles) DeCresie and Jamie (Lena) Gerdeman; stepchildren, Steve (Oki) George, Jeff (Tam) George, Julie George and Kelli (John) Pomfret; siblings, Richard Crosser and Sandy Weirauch; and 13 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jackson Crosser, Victoria Cabell and Brian Crosser.
Private services will be held at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, with interment following at Grelton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Humane Society. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 12, 2019