Maxine "Maci" DeLeon, 55, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at her home in Defiance.
She was born June 3, 1965, to Arturo and Maria (Medrano) DeLeon in Mercedes, Texas. Maci was a 1983 graduate of Defiance High School, and she earned her bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University in 1990. She worked for AT&T in Cleveland for over 18 years before returning to Defiance in 2015 to care for her parents. Maci most recently worked at the Belltone Hearing Aid Center in Defiance. Maci was well known for her delicious and beautiful cakes, brownies and cookies, and she was president of her cake decorating club in Cleveland. She was a talented seamstress and handmade many masks for friends and family during the pandemic. As anyone who met Maci can attest, she had a larger than life personality and an even bigger heart. She was crowned Fiestas Patrias Queen of the Latin American Club in 1981, and was featured in an AT&T national advertising campaign. She enjoyed traveling and adored her family. She will be deeply missed by her family and many good friends. She will always be remembered for her outgoing personality and unwavering love of family.
Maxine is survived by her mother, Maria M. DeLeon of Defiance; her sister, Irene Yvette (Rick) Colson of Vandalia, Mo.; her brothers, Arturo DeLeon Jr. and Leon (Amanda Kirsch) DeLeon, all of Columbus, Ohio, and Maximino (Jessica Gebhart) DeLeon of Defiance. She also is survived by her nieces and nephews, Raquel (Terrence) Vaughn and family, Victoria Colson (Phillip Henry) and family, all of Vandalia, Mo., Elias Coe of Defiance, and Michael Colson of Vandalia, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arturo DeLeon Sr.; grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Due to the recent pandemic, the family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Additionally, the family has requested that those who wish to express their condolences and support refrain from stopping by the family home at this time and reach out to the family via phone or social distancing, and avoiding social gatherings. Use your head and wash your hands! Schaffer Funeral Home was proud to assist the family with arrangements.
