Maxine Ort
Maxine L. Ort, 86, Defiance, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born February 24, 1934, to Clyde and Mabel (Wolf) Rudy in Toledo, Ohio. In 1956, she married Paul C. Ort, who resides in Defiance. Maxine was a faithful member of Pleasant Bend United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a loving mother and wife, and being with her family was most important to her. She loved to cook, and was always willing to help out anyone in need.
Maxine will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 64 years, Paul Ort of Defiance; her son, Jeffrey (Shelly) Ort of Defiance; and her daughter, Jill (Tim) McEwen of Pickney, Mich. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and her sister, Carolyn Mobley of Fort Wayne, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jon Ort.
Visitation will be private for her immediate family at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Friends and family are asked to celebrate her life with a graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Ayersville Cemetery, with Rev. Jim Brown officiating. The family will hold a public memorial service and luncheon at a later date after the pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
