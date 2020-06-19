Maxine Thacker
Maxine M. Thacker, 72, Defiance, peacefully passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born January 2, 1948, to the late Coyle and Doris (Tustisson) Rouston in McComb, Ohio. Maxine graduated from McComb High School in 1966. She worked for several years as an in-home caregiver. She loved having coffee and talking with her friends.
Maxine will be sadly missed by her two daughters, Nikola Ryan and Teresa Tackett, both of Defiance; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ronald (Laura) Rouston of Findlay, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and one granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
