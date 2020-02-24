|
|
Melissa M. Zeller, 66, Defiance, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance after an extended illness.
She was born October 31, 1953, to Robert and Virginia (Seibel) Zeller in Defiance. Melissa was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Friends of the Defiance Pubic Library. She earned her bachelor's degree and worked for Zeller Corporation in Defiance. Melissa owned a pet store in Minneapolis, Minn. She was a true pet lover, and also enjoyed gardening. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Melissa is survived by her three brothers, Robert Zeller of Defiance, Mark (Debbie) Zeller of Bowling Green, and Kevin Zeller of Defiance. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Animal Shelter. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 25, 2020