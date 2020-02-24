Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Zeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Zeller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa Zeller Obituary
Melissa M. Zeller, 66, Defiance, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance after an extended illness.
She was born October 31, 1953, to Robert and Virginia (Seibel) Zeller in Defiance. Melissa was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Friends of the Defiance Pubic Library. She earned her bachelor's degree and worked for Zeller Corporation in Defiance. Melissa owned a pet store in Minneapolis, Minn. She was a true pet lover, and also enjoyed gardening. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Melissa is survived by her three brothers, Robert Zeller of Defiance, Mark (Debbie) Zeller of Bowling Green, and Kevin Zeller of Defiance. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Animal Shelter. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -