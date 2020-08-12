Melva Sobota

Melva Margaret Beuten Sobota went to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio, after a long illness.
She was born April 27, 1928, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the fourth child of Howard and Blanche (Ross) Beuten. Her mother died when she was only 4 years old. Her father then married Margaret Bridge, who helped raise her.
Melva graduated from Derry Township High School in 1946 with honors. She met her future husband, Phil "Sarge" Sobota, at a welcome home celebration from World War II in January of 1946. After a short courtship, they eloped on March 7, 1946. They renewed their vows in July at Holy Family Catholic Church in Latrobe. Melva and Phil had eight children while traveling from base to base in the U.S. Air Force, including four years in England. They settled in Defiance, Ohio, in March of 1963, where Phil was an Air Force recruiter for five years.
Melva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, as well as a kind and friendly neighbor who loved sharing and was generous to all with her home-baked cookies. Throughout her life, she worked at the Elgin Watch Factory, was a waitress and bartender at Adolph's Lounge in Defiance, a cashier at Chief Supermarket, and a bartender at the Defiance Elks Club for many years. Melva was an active member of St. John's Catholic Church and taught catechism for several years.
Surviving are her children, Karan Gottwald of Morgan Hill, Calif., Phyllis (Phil) Nusbaum of Centreville, Mich., Howie (Deb) Sobota of Defiance, Tony (Joan) Sobota of Powell, Tenn., Andy (Debra) Sobota of Defiance, Melva "Sis" (Randy) Strait of Durham, N.C., and Janie (Jeff) Deming of Napoleon, Ohio; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Sobota of Defiance. She also leaves behind 32 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchildren, five siblings, Thelma (John) Avanpato, Edward (Maria) Beuten, and Lee Beuten, all of Elgin, Ill., Madonna (Jerry) Scullion of Verona, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Phil; her son, Michael; three grandchildren, A.J. Sobota, Daniel Aaron Chupp and Laura Deming; and seven siblings, Francis Beuten, Mary Beuno, Tom Bridge, Joe Beuten, Joann Hayes, Monica Shanahan and Christine Beuten.
Her children would like to thank the staff of Kingsbury Place and Hospice for their kind and loving care to our mother.
Due to the recent pandemic, private services for the immediate family will be held at St. John Catholic Church. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. John's Catholic Church, the Alzheimer's Association
or a charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.