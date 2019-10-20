Home

HICKSVILLE - Melvin L. Stafford, 76, Hicksville, Ohio, passed away at 3:02 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville after an extended illness.
Mr. Stafford had been employed by Evans Equipment in Butler, Indiana, for many years until his retirement 1993. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and attending pow wows.
Melvin L. Stafford was born March 23, 1943, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, the son of Henry Lee and Imogene (Brewer) Stafford. He married Barbara A. Reeves on May 12, 1979, in Hicksville, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Dan Stafford, and a daughter, Sis Marie Stafford, both of Hicksville; a granddaughter, Piper Stafford of Hicksville; a sister, Penny (Stanley) Noll; a brother, Jim Stafford; a half brother, Clyde (Deb) Stafford of Muncie, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Teresa Stafford.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Eugene; a sister, Caroline; two nephews, Jim Stafford and D. Eugene Stafford; and a sister-in-law, Norma Jean Stafford.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio. Services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Reverend Robert Knapp officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.
Memorials are requested to Christmas for Kids Charity in Hicksville. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 22, 2019
