|
|
CONVOY - Merle F. Merriman of Convoy, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
He was born August 30, 1932, to Carl F. and Edith L. (Peckhart) Merriman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Ann (Webster) Merriman; three brothers, Edward, Leo Henry, Bruce; and two sisters, Hilda (Geren), and Emma (Porter).
He is survived by two sisters Georgia Geren of Oakwood, Ohio, and Jeannie Britsch of Cloverdale; a daughter, Kathryn Lynn Davis of Frankfort, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nicki L. (Baldwin) James of Bellflower, Mo., Philip F. Davis of Floweree, Mont., and Shannon M. Davis and Christina A. Coyle, both of Frankfort, Ohio; 11 great-grandchildren eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 19, at 11 a.m. at the Monroeville Memorial Cemetary in Monroeville, Indiana. A celebration of life will be set up at a later date.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 18, 2020