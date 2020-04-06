|
|
HAMLER - Michael "Mike" C. Aderman, Hamler, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home after a short battle with cancer.
He was born December 7, 1950, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Melvin and Kathleen (Black) Aderman. On December 14, 1974, he married Ruth Sunderman at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, Ohio.
Mike graduated in 1968 from Malinta-Grelton High School. He served in the Army National Guard from 1970-75. He was a life-long farmer, retiring after the fall of 2015 harvest. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Malinta, and a member of the Napoleon American Legion.
Mike was an avid toy tractor collector, often going to toy tractor shows across the state and Midwest. He and Ruth also loved attending classic car shows, taking his prized 1971 Chevy Chevelle SS. They also enjoyed their time rooting on the Detroit Tigers at spring training each winter after his retirement. What Mike enjoyed most was playing with his grandchildren out in the barn and on his Gator.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; his children, Stephanie (Nick) Smith of Beavercreek, Andrew (Jessica) Aderman of Malinta and Elizabeth Aderman of Hamler; six grandchildren, Sophie Smith, Issac Aderman, Charlie Smith, Bennett Aderman, Evelyn Aderman and Griffin Aderman; and a sister, Rebecca Aderman of Talmadge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Aderman; and a granddaughter, Grace Aderman.
Due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, a private graveside service will be held at the Grelton Cemetery.
A further celebration of Mike's life will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 7, 2020