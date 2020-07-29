1/1
Michael Arnos
BRYAN - Michael J. Arnos, 40, Bryan, succumbed to mental illness on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home. His torture is over and he is now at peace.
Mike was born September 30, 1979, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Gary L. And Barbara J. (Mavis) Arnos. He was a 1998 graduate of Fairview High School, attended Ohio Northern University and graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor of arts in political science in 2004. While attending Fairview, he was a member of the wrestling team. He served in the Ohio Army National Guard as an infantry soldier with Bravo Company, 148th Infantry unit based in Bowling Green and served on active duty at Fort Knox, Kentucky, following 9/11. He left for basic training on the day he graduated from high school. Mike enjoyed being in the woods hunting and tinkering in the shop. He loved taking things apart and putting them back together. He had a sweet tooth for chocolate chip cookies - eating handfuls at a time. Mike was a member of the Farmer American Legion and the Williams County Bed Brigade.
Mike is survived by his parents, Gary and Barbara Arnos of Bryan; sister, Diane (Devin) Russell of Ada; nieces, Caroline and Molly Russell of Ada; paternal grandmother, Millie Arnos of Defiance; aunts and uncles whom Mike adored because they accepted him as he was, Becky (Dan) Schutt, Sandi (Bill) Wonders, Sue (Gary) Hoschak, Gary (Pat) Mavis and Cindy (Dave) Strait; many cousins; along with special friend, Heather Briskey Blair. Mike was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, A. Henry Arnos; and maternal grandparents, Duane and Dorothy Mavis.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks to prevent spreading the virus. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 23120 U.S. 6, Stryker, Ohio 43557 (at the corner of U.S. 6 and Ohio 66). A memorial service will be held at the church at 4 p.m. Friday, with Reverend Charles Kramer officiating. Farmer American Legion will perform military rites following the service.
The family requests memorial donations to the Fairview Wrestling Fund or NAMI 4 County.
Condolences can be left for the family by visiting the online guest book at www.krillfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
