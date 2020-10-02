1/1
Michael Baldridge
Michael Keith Baldridge, 64, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born April 5, 1956, to the late Wilmer and Carol (Dales) Baldridge in Defiance, Ohio. On August 30, 2020, he married Kimberly (Miller) Baldridge, who resides in Defiance.
Michael worked for over 25 years at Campbell Soup Co. in Napoleon, and for the past 18 years he worked in maintenance for IAC in Wauseon, Ohio. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping, riding his Razor, and building things. Michael loved to travel, and spend time with his family and grandchildren. He was always willing to help others when needed. Michael will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Baldridge of Defiance; his son, Jayme (Amanda) Baldridge; stepson, Jay Mayes; and stepdaughters, Vandee (Josh) Salay and Nicole (Kyle) Pollock, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Samara, Logan B., Ivee, Logan P. and Jason; his brother, Robert (Sarah) Baldridge of Defiance; and three sisters, Sherry (Brett) Karmer of Auburn, Ind., Cynthia (David) Davis of New Castle, Ind., and Tammey (Mark) Norden of Napoleon, Ohio. He will be missed by his dog, Ruger; and his cat, Kat.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with Pastor Tim Tracy officiating.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
