Michael Bergstedt
NAPOLEON - Michael Lee Bergstedt, 68, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born April 29, 1952, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Donald and Ruth (Behnfeldt) Bergstedt. On October 28, 1972, he married Darlene (Cordes) Bergstedt, who survives. They were blessed to have over 47 years of marriage together.
Mike retired from Sauder Woodworking, Archbold, after 20 years in 2018. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. He was an enjoyed the outdoors and loved working in the yard and garden. He also enjoyed helping his sons remodel and rooting on The Ohio State Buckeyes.
He also is survived by his two sons, Brad (Jennifer) of Archbold and Casey (Amber) of Napoleon; grandchildren, Kaylyn, Zacary and Aria; and brothers, Tom (Marilyn), Joe (Deb) and Scott (Shelley), all of Napoleon. He also was preceded in death by a son, Brian; and a brother, Jim.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, where visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
