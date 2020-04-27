Home

Michael Brellahan

WAUSEON - Michael J. Brellahan, 26, Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 10, 1993, to Amy Jo Behm and Edward M. Brellahan in Defiance, Ohio. Michael was a graduate of Defiance High School, and he worked at Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon. He was a huge fan of the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Cavaliers. Michael will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Michael is survived by his parents, Edward Brellahan of Defiance, and Amy Jo Behm of Clayton, Michigan; his son, Brayden Brellahan of Wauseon; his brother, Chriss Brellahan of Wauseon; and his sister, Ashley Brellahan of Hudson, Michigan.
A private family gathering will be held for immediate family only at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 28, 2020
