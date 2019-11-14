Home

HOUSTON - Former Paulding County resident Michael E. Burtch, 68, died Friday, November 8, 2019.
He was born in Paulding on June 2, 1951, the son of the late Karl and M. Joan (Kuns) Burtch. On August 1, 1981, he married Mary A. Reichenbach, who survives. He was employed by Lutheran Christian Book Store in Houston.
He also is survived by a son, Michael E. (Kora) Burtch II, Findlay; a daughter, Jasmin (Nehemiah) Nulton, Tennessee; three brothers, David and Doug (Nancy), both of Paulding, and Bill (Peter) Burtch, Memphis, Tenn.; two sisters, Karla (Mike Griggs) Burtch of Cincinnati, and Joanie (Steve) Goyings, Paulding; and three grandchildren, Michael "Trey" Burtch III, Sara and Sylvia Nulton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Paulding, with Rev. Ron Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in Wiltsie Cemetery, Payne. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to or St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 15, 2019
