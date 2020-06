Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Andrew Evans, 31, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born January 4, 1989, to Cora Shepherd Evans and John Waldron Evans Jr. in Paulding, Ohio. He was preceded in death with his father, John Evans, in 2003. Funeral arrangements are being made with Schaffer Funeral Home.







