Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
(419) 542-8065
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Groh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Groh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Groh Obituary
HICKSVILLE - Michael Groh, 35, Hicksville, Ohio, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born August 29, 1984, the son of Michael Groh and Linda (Thornburg) Stairhime. Michael was part owner of Groh's Home Improvements LLC in Defiance, Ohio. Even though Michael loved football and fishing, his family and friends meant the most to him. A great day included all four.
Michael will be missed by his parents; fiancÃ©, Valerie Ott; children, Ethan, Izaak and Kenzie; siblings, Amber Pierce, Robert Groh, Ashley Stairhime, Merlin Barnett and Christina Groh McDaniel; grandparents, Lola (Bill) Conrad and Jerry Kelley; and many nieces and nephews.
Three grandparents and an uncle have preceded him in death.
Visitation for Michael will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, from 1-6 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -