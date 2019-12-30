|
HICKSVILLE - Michael Groh, 35, Hicksville, Ohio, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born August 29, 1984, the son of Michael Groh and Linda (Thornburg) Stairhime. Michael was part owner of Groh's Home Improvements LLC in Defiance, Ohio. Even though Michael loved football and fishing, his family and friends meant the most to him. A great day included all four.
Michael will be missed by his parents; fiancÃ©, Valerie Ott; children, Ethan, Izaak and Kenzie; siblings, Amber Pierce, Robert Groh, Ashley Stairhime, Merlin Barnett and Christina Groh McDaniel; grandparents, Lola (Bill) Conrad and Jerry Kelley; and many nieces and nephews.
Three grandparents and an uncle have preceded him in death.
Visitation for Michael will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, from 1-6 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 31, 2019