1/1
Michael Horg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael L. Horg, 64, of Defiance, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at SKLD Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born November 28, 1955, to Conrad and Velma (Mobley) Horg in Defiance, Ohio.
Michael worked as a laborer for GM. He was a member of enjoyed fishing, carpentry, and ceramics. Michael was a member of the UAW Local 211. In April of 1982, Michael suffered a traumatic head injury when he fell while working on a TV tower in Defiance.
Michael is survived by his three daughters, Shirley (Charles) Tavner of Amelia, Ohio, Shelly Moore of Toledo, Ohio, and Angel (Anthony) Tarlentino of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Mersades Vandenberg, Kylee Tavner, Cortnie Walker, Meranda Harrington, Matthue Horg, Justin Tavner and Alexis Robinson; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Debra Davis of Paulding, Ohio, and Deloris Phelps of Jacksonville, Fla.; and four brothers, Kenneth Horg of Continental, Ohio, Dennis Horg of Mark Center, Ohio, Ronald Horg of Cleveland, Ohio, and Larry Horg of Wauseon, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Velma Horg; a grandson, Mikael Harrington, and two brothers, Stanley and Donald Horg.
Private visitation and services will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home South/Lawson-Roessner Chapel with Life Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will take place in the Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved