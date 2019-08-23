|
|
KALIDA - Michael C. Kahle, 72, Kalida, died at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2019, at Mercy St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born April 3, 1947, in Lima, to the late Cletus and Armella (Pohlman) Kahle. On August 29, 1970, he married Lucy Miller, who survives in Kalida.
Also surviving are five children, Debra (Eric) Schroeder of Kalida, Mark (Sara) Kahle of Convoy, Philip Kahle of Middle Point, Father Jason Kahle of Bowling Green and Steven Kahle of Cloverdale; six granddaughters, Kendra and Sierra Schroeder, Adelin Kahle, and Gwyneth, Violet and Lilyth Kahle; two sisters, Linda (Paul) Schulte of Glandorf and Rachel Keiffer of Westminster; and two brothers, Roger (Ruth) Kahle of Kalida and Dennis (Brenda) Kahle of New Haven, Ind. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Paul Keiffer.
Michael retired after 43 years from General Motors, Defiance, and recently retired from Schnipke Brothers Tire, Kalida. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and motorcycles. He was a member of the Kalida K of C and NRA, and a longtime scout leader for Boy Scout Troop 221. He had been a member of the Kalida Local Board of Education. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He always put family first.
Michael was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and a member of the Ottoville VFW.
The funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with his son, Father Jason Kahle, and Father Mark Hoying officiating. Military rites by the Ottoville VFW and Fort Jennings American Legion will follow the mass. The family will hold a private graveside service at the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Monday from 2-8 p.m. at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township, with a scripture service at 2 p.m. and a K of C rosary service at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 24, 2019