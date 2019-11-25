|
Michael E. Larson, 71, Defiance, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born November 16, 1948, to Charles Wold and Edna McFarland in Crookston, Minnesota. Michael worked for GM Powertrain in Defiance, retiring in 2006. On November 13, 1994, he married Judy Carpenter, who resides in Defiance.
He attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, and was a life member of the VFW and AMVETS in Bryan. Michael served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1968-71. He loved to spend time with his family, and enjoyed camping and kayaking, as well as listening to music.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Judy Larson; daughters, Julie White of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Carla (Shannon) Bender of Avilla, Indiana. He also leaves behind a brother, Steve Wold of Spokane, Washington; sisters, Kathy Alfaro of Warsaw, Kentucky, Sue (Matt) Maravilla of Spokane, Washington, and Vicki (Bill) Curtis of Clarkston, Washington; stepbrothers, Jeff (Linda) Burdine and Ron (Mary) Burdine Jr.; and stepsisters, Cathy (William) Barker and Beverly (David) Schmidlin. Michael will be sadly missed by his seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Ronald Burdine Sr.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a vigil service at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, with military honors accorded by Defiance VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the Paul's Place Support for Families (paulsplace.org), Fort Wayne, Indiana. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 26, 2019