Michael Leininger Obituary
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Michael L. Leininger, 65, Las Vegas, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019.
Michael was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on October 15, 1953, the son of Galen and Alta (Burkholder) Leininger. When he resided in northwest Ohio, he was a tool and die setter and acquired his journeyman's card. While living in Las Vegas, he operated a concrete delivery truck and then drove bus to help transport senior citizens and the handicapped.
He loved watching Ohio sports teams, especially the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. Sports cards collecting and fishing were also hobbies that he enjoyed.
Surviving are his son, Benjamin (Lori) Leininger of Napoleon; and grandchildren, Alicyn and Grayden. He is also survived by four brothers, Les Leininger of Wauseon, Allen (Nancy) Leininger of Antwerp, Randy (Pam) Leininger of Pettisville, and Jeff Leininger of Wauseon. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Bob Leininger.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 27, 2019
