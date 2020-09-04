1/1
Michael Norden
NAPOLEON - Michael G. Norden, 77, Napoleon, died September 4, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, due to complications from COVID-19.
Michael was born August 9, 1943, to Carl and Bernice (Wendt) Norden. On April 24, 1964, he married the love of his life, Judy (Elling) Norden, who preceded him in death August 13, 2004.
He worked his entire 43-year career at the ITT Higbea Mfg. Company, Archbold/Hisan, Findlay, retiring in 2005. In his spare time, he enjoyed working out in his barn, riding motorcycles, going to the lake, fishing, the Bowling Green Tractor Pulls, and he was an avid motorsports fan. All of which he enjoyed with family and friends. Last but not least, his chocolate milkshakes he had to have every year at the Henry County Fair!
Michael is survived by his daughter, Dana (Scott) Olson, Defiance; son, Matthew (Jen Everley) Norden, Coldwater, Mich.; five grandchildren, Nate and Marisa Olson and Emily, Sara and Conner Norden; eight siblings, Marsha (Kenny) Drewes, Terry (Kathy) Norden, Deb (Rick) Katon, Randy (Sandy) Norden, Gwen (Randy) Mekus, Tim (Linda) Norden, Renee (Tim) Roberts and Michelle (Greg) Hornish; and his companion, Vivian Allen. He also was preceded in death by his loving parents.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Graveside services will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross, the Filling Home of Mercy, or a charity of the donor's choice. Memorials may be mailed to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
