Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
View Map
1957 - 2019
Michael Relyea Obituary
Michael J. Relyea, 62, of Defiance, passed away Monday evening, Monday, December 2, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born February 18, 1957, to Glenn and Norma (Burkhart) Relyea in Defiance. Michael was a 1976 graduate of Defiance High School. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance. He worked at Campbell Soup Co. in Napoleon for more than 39 years until his retirement. He loved to bowl, watch movies and was a huge Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions fan.
Michael is survived by his five siblings, Patrick (Joann Diemer) Relyea of Bryan, Ohio, Norma Jean (Paul) Appel of Edgerton, Ohio, Dolores (Leonard) Cereghin of Tombstone, Ariz., Cecelia Relyea and Ann Bachellor, both of Defiance. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Janie Phlipot, Virginia Relyea, Theresa Relyea and Mary Carleen Relyea at birth; and one brother, Timothy Relyea.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Deacon John Weber officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 4, 2013
