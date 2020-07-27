1/1
Mike Beck
NAPOLEON - Mike Beck, 60, Napoleon, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 3, 1960, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Robert and Frances (Armitage) Beck. On October 25, 1986, he married Beth Johnson.
Mike graduated in 1978 from Napoleon High School and then worked as a self-employed electrician. He enjoyed shooting pool with a Saturday morning group. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Napoleon.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; parents, Bob (May) Beck of Napoleon; children, Kyle (Dominique) Beck of Columbus, Ohio, Emily (Elliot) Vocke of Grosse Ile, Mich., and Haley Beck (Darrell) Kichi of Kettering, Ohio; grandson, Keegan Raymore; and siblings, Greg (Cheryl) Beck of Napoleon, Scott (Sharon) Beck of Napoleon and Deb (Don) Young of Australia.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Beth Beck to determine at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
