NAPOLEON - Mike "Smitty" Smith, 59, Napoleon, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 25, 1961, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Sherman and Miriam (Kruse) Smith. Mike graduated from Napoleon High School in 1979 and attended Owens Community College, where he attained his tool and die certification. For the past 30 years, he has owned and operated MS Amusements, an ATM- and coin-operated amusement company that covered over four counties.
Mike was an avid rider and collector of Harley Davidson. He was a former band member, musician and enjoyed boating.
He is survived by his brother, Roger (Julie) Smith of Perrysburg; and niece and nephews, Amanda Smith, and Nick and Adam Degler.
He also was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn Degler.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 4-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. A public graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, Napoleon, Ohio.
Memorials can be made to Henry County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to www.rodenbergergray.com
.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.