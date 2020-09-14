1/
Mike "Smitty" Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPOLEON - Mike "Smitty" Smith, 59, Napoleon, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 25, 1961, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Sherman and Miriam (Kruse) Smith. Mike graduated from Napoleon High School in 1979 and attended Owens Community College, where he attained his tool and die certification. For the past 30 years, he has owned and operated MS Amusements, an ATM- and coin-operated amusement company that covered over four counties.
Mike was an avid rider and collector of Harley Davidson. He was a former band member, musician and enjoyed boating.
He is survived by his brother, Roger (Julie) Smith of Perrysburg; and niece and nephews, Amanda Smith, and Nick and Adam Degler.
He also was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn Degler.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 4-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. A public graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, Napoleon, Ohio.
Memorials can be made to Henry County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to www.rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rodenberger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved