NEY - Mildred A. "Millie" Caryer, 85, Ney, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Mildred was born November 28, 1934, in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Higgins) Brown. She was a 1952 graduate of Nanticoke High School. She married Gerald W. "Jack" Caryer on September 22, 1956, in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, and he preceded her in death on January 16, 1998. Millie was employed by Spangler Candy Company for 29 years. She was a member of the Ney United Methodist Church and the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233. Millie enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a fan and supporter of her husband and children during the car racing careers. She treasured the time she spent with her family, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Surviving are his two sons, Jerry Caryer of Ney and Jeffrey Caryer of Decatur, Texas; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Emily Palew of Freehold, New Jersey, and Thamar Stephens of Merion Station, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; and one grandson, JJ Caryer III.
Graveside funeral services for Mildred A. "Millie" Caryer will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Ney Cemetery, Ney, Ohio, with Pastor Dwight Bowers officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to use social distancing and a facemask if you chose to attend the graveside service. If you have underlying conditions or are not feeling well, please express your condolences by text, telephone call or by mail. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Mildred was born November 28, 1934, in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Higgins) Brown. She was a 1952 graduate of Nanticoke High School. She married Gerald W. "Jack" Caryer on September 22, 1956, in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, and he preceded her in death on January 16, 1998. Millie was employed by Spangler Candy Company for 29 years. She was a member of the Ney United Methodist Church and the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233. Millie enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a fan and supporter of her husband and children during the car racing careers. She treasured the time she spent with her family, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Surviving are his two sons, Jerry Caryer of Ney and Jeffrey Caryer of Decatur, Texas; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Emily Palew of Freehold, New Jersey, and Thamar Stephens of Merion Station, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; and one grandson, JJ Caryer III.
Graveside funeral services for Mildred A. "Millie" Caryer will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Ney Cemetery, Ney, Ohio, with Pastor Dwight Bowers officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to use social distancing and a facemask if you chose to attend the graveside service. If you have underlying conditions or are not feeling well, please express your condolences by text, telephone call or by mail. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.