Mildred I. "Millie" Behlke, 88, Defiance, peacefully passed away with her sons by her side on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born September 15, 1931, to Otis and Mamie (White) Gall in Butler, Indiana. Millie was a 1949 graduate of Butler High School. On April 18, 1953, she married Rodell "Rody" Behlke, who preceded her in death on November 12, 2017.
Millie was a faithful member of Zion's Lutheran Church in Defiance, and active with the LLS and Young At Heart ministries. She volunteered at Mercy Hospital Thrift Shop, and in her leisure time she enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, and crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Millie will be missed by her three sons, Curt Behlke, Craig (Shirley) Behlke and Jeff Behlke, all of Defiance, her four grandchildren, Jason and Josh Behlke, Jessica Byers, and Joseph Richmond; and three great-grandchildren, James and Owen Behlke, and Alina Byers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband; her son, Jamie Behlke; her brother, Donald Gall; and two sisters, Doris Hodges and Eula Smith.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Zion's Lutheran Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Zion's Lutheran Church or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 14, 2020