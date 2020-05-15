Mildred Cadwallader
1925 - 2020
PAYNE - Mildred A. Cadwallader, 94, Payne, passed away at home Friday, May 15, 2020.
Millie was born in Fort Wayne on August 31, 1925, a daughter of the late Veva (Randol) and Oliver Tracey.
Millie loved being surrounded by her family. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and completing daily crossword puzzles. She loved playing golf in Lady Lake, Florida, where she wintered with Don for many years.
During World War II, she was employed by General Electric. She became the bookkeeper for the Payne Hardware, was a member of St. Paul UMC and the Eastern Star and volunteered at the Bargain Bin in Paulding.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Cheryl Luther, Ted (Loretta), Gary (Kathy) and Thomas (Kim) Cadwallader; 24 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and her dog, Emma.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and siblings, Dale and Earl Tracey.
A private family service will be held at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne. She will be laid to rest at Lehman Cemetery.
Memorials to St. Paul UMC, Community Health Professionals or the Bargain Bin may be mailed to Dooley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 452, Antwerp, Ohio 45813. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
