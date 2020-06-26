Mildred J. Meffley
1921 - 2020
LIMA - Mildred J. Meffley, 99, was called home to the Lord at 1:38 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Primrose Retirement Community of Lima.
Mildred was born May 31, 1921, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Harry and Emma LaVina (Ladd) Pritchard. On January 24, 1944, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Eugene "Dick" Meffley, who preceded her in death on December 29, 2013.
Mildred was a graduate of Lima Central High School. She spent a majority of her professional career working for Walker's Shoes and as a bookkeeper for BK Office Supplies. Mildred enjoyed sewing and quilting and she was an avid golfer, having accomplished two holes-in-one. She was a longtime member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Mildred especially loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by three children, Dave (Pam) Meffley of Lima, Patty (Mike) Huffer of Troy, Mich., and Dr. Dan (Bonnie) Meffley of Defiance; six grandchildren, Shawn (Maleeda) Meffley, Eric (Miranda) Meffley, Angie Huffer, Aaron (Gosia) Huffer, Douglas (Maureen Palchek) Meffley and Christopher (Kacie) Meffley; nine great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and twin sister, Marian McClain of Connecticut.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Frances Creech-Ortner, Lucille Creech and Evelyn Creech.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. Vicar Ryan Cordle will officiate the service. Extended family and friends may attend the burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum between 11:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 W. North Street, Lima, Ohio 45801 or Mercy Health - St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W. North Street, Lima, Ohio 45805.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Burial
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum
