NAPOLEON - Milford Clinton Rohrbaugh, 90, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away December 27, 2019.
He was born in Defiance County on September 18, 1929, to Julius and Leah (Bickford) Rohrbaugh. He married Darlyn Joyce Fruth on March 31, 1949.
Milford played softball for Sharon Church in his younger days. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and camping. Milford's gardening techniques were one of a kind. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians play, often cheering them on from his armchair with his dogs by is side. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Milford is survived by his children, Larry (Sharon) Fruth, Peggy (Ed) Zimmerman, Rob (Susan) Rohrbaugh, Kathy (Roger) Bohn and Andrea (Rich) Kolbe; grandchildren, Scott, Sarah, Rebecca, Rob, Ellen, Jon, Jason, Dana, Riann, Kelly, Adam, Lesa, Cary and Jennifer; 32 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Phyllis Creager.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darlyn Joyce; daughter, Louise "Lucy"; son, Tony; and siblings, Homer, Clara French, Clarence, Jessie Clymer, Miriam Detmer, Clyde, Irene Wenner, Pauline Scheele, Bernice Ruffer, Julian, Marilyn Wenner and Donald.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 2-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with an hour of viewing prior to the service. There will be a private interment at Hoy Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Henry County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 31, 2019