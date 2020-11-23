1/1
Milton Gruber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ST. THOMAS, Ontario - Milton E. Gruber of St. Thomas, passed peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 86.
He was the beloved husband for over 62 years to Edna Marie (Collins) Gruber, the dearly loved father of Chris Collins (Elana), Brenda (O'Hagan) Gruber and Jennifer Gruber Ouimette and the cherished grandfather to six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Milton was the last of his family, predeceased by his siblings and his parents, Fordyce and Ida (Roe) Gruber. He will be lovingly remembered by several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Milton was born in Fort Wayne, Allen County, Indiana, on October 22, 1934. He worked as a heavy duty diesel mechanic and specialized in airplane repair. Milton was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 210, TOPS ON5388 and the East London Optimist Club. He loved and will be missed by all of his fur babies.
Due to COVID-19, cremation will take place. A public celebration of Milton's life will be announced by the family at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund, the Canadian Children's Optimist Foundation or the charity of one's choice. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin Street, St. Thomas, Ontario, was entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home Ltd.
45 Elgin St.
St. Thomas, ON N5R 3L9
519-631-0850
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved