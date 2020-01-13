|
|
NAPOLEON - Miranda Lee Matthews, 39, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away at the Napoleon Filling Home of Mercy on January 9, 2020.
She was born in Paulding, Ohio, to Christopher and Sally (Sutton) Doster on June 13, 1980. Miranda was a very social person, who enjoyed parties and dancing. Her fashionista side came out during her shopping trips, and time spent with her friends doing makeup and dressing up. She liked having someone read to her and was fond of watching movies with her family and friends. Miranda also enjoyed going to chapel with Pastor Denise.
She is survived by her parents, Sally and Christopher; siblings, Corbin (Lindsi) Doster and Caitlin Doster; niece, Ashlyn Doster; and grandparents, William Sutton and Pat Doster. Miranda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dolores Sutton and Paul Doster; and biological father, Lee Matthews.
Friends and family will be received at the Napoleon Filling Home of Mercy, N160 Ohio 108, Napoleon, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from noon until the time of services at 1:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Filling Home. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 14, 2020