Monica "Mickey" Hocking-Herrnstein
WHITEHALL - Monica "Mickey" Hocking-Herrnstein (1966-2020) passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the comfort of her home. "Mickey" had a good attitude toward life. She said, "If you fall, just get up and try again." And she had the scars to prove it.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Herrnstein; her parents, Ron and Dianne Zumfelde; brother, Erich Sr.; sister, Lori Zumfelde; nieces, Daize Mathers and Cadyn Zumfelde; and nephews, Robert and Christopher Hocking and Erich Preston Jr.
Many neighbors are grieving along with the family. "Mickey" was a well-loved member of her community and they will hold a celebration of life in the spring. "Mickey's" family lives in northwest Ohio and they will arrange for a wake at a time to be decided later.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
