Monty Vandemark
Monty L. Vandemark, 71, Defiance, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his home in Defiance.
He was born January 13, 1949, to Harold and Frances (Schaffer) Vandemark in Defiance, Ohio. Monty was in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1968-70. He worked as a millwright for General Motors in Defiance for several years until his retirement. Monty was a member of UAW Local 211. He enjoyed hunting, collecting many different things, and spending time with his family.
Monty is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Steve) Wurster of Defiance, and his son, Dan (Lenora) Vandemark, all of Defiance; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Sue (Bruce) Sisco of Defiance, Ohio, and his brother, Michael (Sally) Vandemark of Overland Park, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. John United Church of Christ in Defiance, with an additional hour of visitation on Thursday morning prior to the service at the church. Rev. James Brehler with officiate the service. Burial will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, with Military Honors accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to Defiance VFW Post 3360. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
