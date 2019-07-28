|
Myrle A. Hinesman, 93, Defiance, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at GlennPark of Defiance, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 21, 1926, to Henry and Lena (Dishong) Hinesman in Wood County, Ohio. Myrle proudly served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1946-49. In 1950, he married Ruth Ann (Hiltner) Hinesman, who resides in Defiance.
Myrle was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He graduated from Fayette High School in 1944, earned his bachelor's degree in education from Defiance College in 1953, and his master's of science in education from Bowling Green State University in 1954. Myrle taught for one year in Sycamore, Ohio, and at Defiance City Schools from 1955-79. He also was a locksmith and had a spring lawn rolling service. He very much enjoyed his career in teaching junior high students. He and family were avid campers with the National Campers and Hikers and Wally Byam Caravan Clubs. They also enjoyed several trips abroad.
His memberships also include several Masonic Lodge bodies, National and Ohio Education Associations, Ohio and Defiance County Retired Teachers Associations, and .
Myrle is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Hinesman of Defiance; son, Mark (Julie) Hinesman; stepgranddaughter, Sarah (Matthew) Smith; great-stepgrandchildren, Hailey and Brady Smith; and one sister, L. Esther Bernath of Stryker, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Hinesman; and a sister, Frances Hinesman.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and for one hour prior to services at the church. A Masonic service by Omega Lodge 564 will be held at 7 p.m. A celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with Pastor John Schlicher officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or The . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 26, 2019