Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrle Hinesman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrle Hinesman


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrle Hinesman Obituary
Myrle A. Hinesman, 93, Defiance, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at GlennPark of Defiance, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 21, 1926, to Henry and Lena (Dishong) Hinesman in Wood County, Ohio. Myrle proudly served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1946-49. In 1950, he married Ruth Ann (Hiltner) Hinesman, who resides in Defiance.
Myrle was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He graduated from Fayette High School in 1944, earned his bachelor's degree in education from Defiance College in 1953, and his master's of science in education from Bowling Green State University in 1954. Myrle taught for one year in Sycamore, Ohio, and at Defiance City Schools from 1955-79. He also was a locksmith and had a spring lawn rolling service. He very much enjoyed his career in teaching junior high students. He and family were avid campers with the National Campers and Hikers and Wally Byam Caravan Clubs. They also enjoyed several trips abroad.
His memberships also include several Masonic Lodge bodies, National and Ohio Education Associations, Ohio and Defiance County Retired Teachers Associations, and .
Myrle is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Hinesman of Defiance; son, Mark (Julie) Hinesman; stepgranddaughter, Sarah (Matthew) Smith; great-stepgrandchildren, Hailey and Brady Smith; and one sister, L. Esther Bernath of Stryker, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Hinesman; and a sister, Frances Hinesman.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and for one hour prior to services at the church. A Masonic service by Omega Lodge 564 will be held at 7 p.m. A celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with Pastor John Schlicher officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or The . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now