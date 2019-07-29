|
NAPOLEON - Myrtle Isabell LaForge, 94, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.
She was born on January 3, 1925, in Port Clinton, Ohio, to John and Myrtle (Gordi) Grimes. She married Louis LaForge on June 20, 1942, in Monroe, Michigan. Myrtle was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and a member of the Bert G. Taylor American Legion Auxiliary.
Myrtle is survived by too many nieces and nephews to count.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis.
Friends and family will be received at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. A private interment will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Henry County Hospice. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 30, 2019