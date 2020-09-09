Nadine Dysinger

GROVER HILL - Nadine Marie Dysinger, 88, Grover Hill, died at 3 a.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
She was born July 1, 1932, in Washington Township, Paulding County, to the late George and Etta (Dotson) Stahl. On March 24, 1951, she married Nick G. Dysinger, he preceded her in death September 16, 2001.
Nadine is survived by her children, Brad (Ann) Dysinger and Chris (Alan) Seibert, both of Grover Hill; three grandchildren, Paula Rosetta (Matt) Stueve, Bradley Nicholas Dysinger and Bailey Alan Parker Seibert; and two great-grandchildren, Kenzie and Marshall Stueve.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Stahl; and a sister, Vivian Steele.
Nadine had retired from the ASCS office in Paulding. She had attended Roselms Christian Church, Roselms.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Roselms Christian Church, Roselms, with Pastor Michael Roose and Pastor Bob Merriman officiating. Burial will follow at Auglaize Chapel Cemetery, Washington Township. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
.