Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Lynn Street Chapel
206 N Lynn St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3139
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Brown Obituary
NEY - Nancy C. Brown, 80, Ney, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her residence.
Nancy was born February 27, 1939, in Fayette, Ohio, the daughter of Forest and Florence (Butler) Lemons. She was a 1957 graduate of Farmer High School. Nancy married Ronald Brown on September 14, 1957, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2011. She worked at Bryan Custom Plastics for 44 years, retiring in 2004. Nancy attended Ney United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer for Relay for Life, enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, birdwatching and spending time with her family.
Surviving children, Marcia (Thomas) Xanders of Syracuse, Indiana, Sherri (Joseph) Sida of Ballwin, Missouri, and Natalie (Josh) Zachrich of Ney, Ohio; grandchildren, Amanda Xanders, Paul Xanders, Kelsey Sida and Riley Zachrich; sister, Betty (Harold) Clark of Grover Hill, Ohio; and brother, Jerry (Vilinda) Lemons of Bryan, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald; sisters, Viola Parsell and Eleanor Morey; and brothers, Roy Lemons and James Lemons.
Visitation for Nancy Carroll Brown will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Lynn Street Chapel, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services for Nancy will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, in the funeral home, with Rev. Dwight Bowers officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.
The family asks those remembering Nancy Brown to make memorial contributions to the Williams County Public Library or a .
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -