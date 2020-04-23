Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Fugate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Fugate

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Fugate Obituary
Nancy Lee Fugate, 61, Defiance, passed away Wednesday evening at Mercy Hospital.
She was born March 20, 1959, to Ella Mae (Marihugh) and Russell Robert Brown. Nancy graduated from Defiance High School in 1977. She was preceded in death by her brother, Pug; her mom and dad; and her daughter, Mandy.
Nancy is survived by her son, Thomas Fugate Jr.; and daughter, Mindy (Todd) Moats; and her sisters, Judy (Bob) McNeely and Deb Bischoff. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -