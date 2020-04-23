|
Nancy Lee Fugate, 61, Defiance, passed away Wednesday evening at Mercy Hospital.
She was born March 20, 1959, to Ella Mae (Marihugh) and Russell Robert Brown. Nancy graduated from Defiance High School in 1977. She was preceded in death by her brother, Pug; her mom and dad; and her daughter, Mandy.
Nancy is survived by her son, Thomas Fugate Jr.; and daughter, Mindy (Todd) Moats; and her sisters, Judy (Bob) McNeely and Deb Bischoff. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 24, 2020